Volunteers gather to clean Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, people from Munising and surrounding communities took to the beaches...but not in the way that you think.

Volunteers decided to take time out of their day to help clean Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and its nature trails, all while celebrating National Public Lands Day.

This is a day that has commemorated the conservation and enjoyment of public lands around the country for every fourth Saturday of September since 1994.

Park Ranger Zach Gostlin says this effort is good for both the volunteers and his colleagues.

“A lot of volunteers have come out to their national parks, national forests, and national wildlife refuges,” Gostlin said. "It’s also a way for us to promote stewardship and leave no trace, so they can take care of these spots as well.”

One of the volunteers was Fred Young, a former park employee who has always been devoted to spend some of his time in one of the Upper Peninsula’s prestigious landmarks.

“I come out here a lot," Young said. "I walk on the beach, clean up along the boardwalk, and trim the brush along the boardwalk.”

Even during retirement, Young does everything he can to make sure the parks he cares about are nice and tidy.

“I have been retired for 22 years,” he stated, "and I like to return some of my free time to help take care of the parks.”

Rangers like Gostlin want the parks taken care of as well. He has advice for anyone out there who is thinking about stepping foot on any of the natural spots.

“If you are out and about, or traveling at all,” he explained, "one way that you can be a part of the stories here at the federal public lands is just to visit them and to visit them responsibly, too.”

On this National Public Lands Day, park rangers and volunteers have made the message clear: clean the beaches and trails today, so they can look brighter and neater for the near future.

