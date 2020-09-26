Advertisement

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 99 Saturday

Total U.P. cases have reached more than 2,000.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Saturday, U.P. counties reported 99 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of cases over 2,000.

New cases, recoveries and deaths added Saturday are as follows (counties, alphabetically):

  • Alger: 1 case
  • Baraga: 3 cases
  • Delta: 31 cases
  • Dickinson: 4 cases
  • Gogebic: 1 case
  • Houghton: 33 cases
  • Iron: 12 cases, 1 death
  • Mackinac: 1 case
  • Marquette: 9 cases
  • Menominee: 2 cases
  • Schoolcraft: 2 cases

As of Saturday, Sept. 26 at 4:45 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 2,044 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 1,000 are considered recovered and 26 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 18 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Sept. 24. Eight of those patients are in the ICU. Data for hospitalizations was not updated on Sept. 25 or 26.

Aspirus hospitals have three hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has two patients, and two others in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has no patients, but has two patients in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have five patients and four in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 96,467 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.76% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 26.

Michigan reported 901 new cases Saturday so the state’s total cases are up to 121,427. Fifteen new deaths were reported statewide. Of those deaths, eleven were identified during a Vital Records review. In total, 6,723 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 95,051.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

