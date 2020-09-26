Kayakers rescued by tour boat in Munising Bay

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Two kayakers are doing well after getting rescued from the middle of Munising Bay last Sunday.

Both were trying to paddle to Sand Point Beach when 32 mph wind gusts pushed them back towards Grand Island.

Captain Kate Faust and others aboard a Glass Bottom Shipwreck Tours boat noticed the kayakers signaling for help and used a metal "man overboard” apparatus to hoist them out of the water.

Faust was relieved that she and her crew were in the right place at the right time.

“I’m glad that I was placed out there when those people needed us," she said, "because we had the tools, the knowledge, and the equipment to help them.”

Crew member Taletha Witty explained how the rescue operation unfolded.

“With the apparatus, the kayakers paddled right into it," Witty stated. "We lifted it up, got them on board, and got their kayaks on board.”

Both kayakers were looked at by the tour boat’s medical assistant. However, they did not need any further medical attention.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.