Advertisement

Escanaba house fire on S 19th St.

The cause of the fire is still unknown
First responders in front of the house on S 19th St.
First responders in front of the house on S 19th St.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A house fire in Escanaba broke out around 7:00 p.m. Friday at a home on S 19th St. There were no injuries, but fire officials say one animal died in the fire and one dog was rescued from the house.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Escanaba Public Safety, Rampart EMS, Delta County Sheriff’s Department and the Ford River Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

“We had heavy smoke coming out of the basement. As we got set up, we started getting visible flame out of the basement and it started to spread into the main level towards the back. We were able to make an entry; we were able to put the fire out,” said Lieutenant Eric LaFave of Escanaba Public Safety.

This fire is still under investigation. TV6 and FOX UP will continue to keep you updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Opening week of autumn delivers peek time for peak fall colors

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
Peak season for fall foliage in the UP can carry on as far as through mid-October.

Coronavirus

Crystal Falls mayor works with bars to try slowing spread of COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Some bars are closing earlier this weekend in the hopes of slowing the spread of coronavirus cases.

State

State representatives introduce mining inspector reform legislation in House, Senate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
County mining inspectors serve an important role of regularly inspecting abandoned, closed or idled mines.

Back to School & Beyond

Hannahville Indian School shifts to online learning until Oct. 12

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Hannahville Childcare Center, Early Headstart and Headstart programs will continue to operate as they have been.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by more than 100 Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Friday, U.P. counties reported 104 new COVID-19 cases, marking the first single-day increase into triple digits.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Forest Park schools closed next week; moving to all virtual learning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
One middle/high school teacher, one long-term substitute, and two students tested positive for coronavirus.

Back to School & Beyond

West Iron County schools move to online learning through Oct. 9

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Remote learning will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Opening UP

Gov. Whitmer strengthens mask requirements in schools; reopens movie theaters statewide

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The new order requires face coverings for students in grades K-5.

News

Two UP residents appointed to Michigan Developmental Disabilities Council

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The council advocates for people with developmental disabilities to increase access to appropriate treatment, services, and habilitation.