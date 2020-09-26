Escanaba house fire on S 19th St.

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A house fire in Escanaba broke out around 7:00 p.m. Friday at a home on S 19th St. There were no injuries, but fire officials say one animal died in the fire and one dog was rescued from the house.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Escanaba Public Safety, Rampart EMS, Delta County Sheriff’s Department and the Ford River Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

“We had heavy smoke coming out of the basement. As we got set up, we started getting visible flame out of the basement and it started to spread into the main level towards the back. We were able to make an entry; we were able to put the fire out,” said Lieutenant Eric LaFave of Escanaba Public Safety.

This fire is still under investigation. TV6 and FOX UP will continue to keep you updated as more information is released.

