Bayshore Veterinary Hospital gives a surprise donation to UPAWS

Nearly $800 raised since May as part of a pop fundraiser.
(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the Coronavirus Pandemic, there is still the spirit of giving, especially when it comes to animals.

On Friday, Dr. Tim Hunt of Bayshore Veterinary Hospital in Harvey, surprised volunteers from the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter with a check for about $800. Every day since the beginning of May, Dr. Hunt put on a pop fundraiser, with the donations going to UPAWS.

“He said they did some kind of a pop fundraiser," said UPAWS volunteer Karen Rhodes, "and I thought, ‘I don’t know what he’s talking about.’ So, a nice surprise.”

“We have been really happy to be able to stay open and help out people’s animals and work with UPAWS," Hunt said. "A bunch of dedicated people that really take care of wayward pets is really important to us.”

Dr. Hunt says donations were collected from clients while their pets were at their checkups.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

