Advertisement

West Iron County schools move to online learning through Oct. 9

Remote learning will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
The West Iron County High School.
The West Iron County High School.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - West Iron County Public Schools are making the move to online learning through October 9. That’s according to a letter sent to staff, parents, students and the community by Superintendent Christopher Thomson on Friday, Sept. 25.

In the letter, Thomson said the district has been working with the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) and the department strongly recommended no face-to-face activities on school grounds through Oct. 9.

Though the school district is still waiting on computers for every student, remote learning will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The superintendent said that everyone needs to work on maintaining proper hygiene; avoiding close contact with others; avoiding touching your eyes, mouth and nose; cleaning frequently touched surfaces; staying home; and practicing social distancing if you must leave home.

“We need to persevere through these turbulent times, and focus putting this behind us,” Thomson said in the letter.

The school will be in contact with parents and students regarding any questions, concerns or updates.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Hannahville Indian School shifts to online learning until Oct. 12

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Hannahville Childcare Center, Early Headstart and Headstart programs will continue to operate as they have been.

News

UPDATE: WUPHD announces all Houghton County schools to close Monday, Sept. 28

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Schools will be closed for two weeks and will reopen for in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 12.

Back to School & Beyond

Finlandia University introduces new online certificates

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Certificate programs offered are in Marketing, Sports Management, and Teaching & Learning: Professional Development.

News

Parents have opposing views on Superior Hills Elementary temporary closure

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Superintendent, Bill Saunders, said they have worked closely with the Marquette Health Department to make the decision.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

State releases updated school-related COVID-19 outbreak details: Sept. 21

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT
|
By Alissa Pietila
Six new outbreaks have been identified by the state for locations in Upper Michigan

News

Baraga Area Schools to reopen Tuesday after COVID-19 case prompts closure

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By Sarah Blakely
Baraga Area Schools will reopen for in-person classes Tuesday after a positive COVID-19 case prompted a closure Monday.

News

NMU kicks off first day of Homecoming with a tradition

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Day one of Homecoming at NMU started off with Dead River Games.

News

MAPS superintendent explains Superior Hills Elementary’s temporary closure

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT
|
By Sarah Blakely
Superintendent Bill Saunders says the positive COVID-19 case, along with staffing concerns, prompted the closure.

News

School bus safety in Delta County

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Superintendent/principal of Mid-Peninsula School warns drivers in the area of school bus safety.

News

In-person choir rehearsals are being held at NMU

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT
|
By Maci Cosmore
“Just hearing their voices in person and hearing them sing in harmony again is definitely good for the soul. I think it’s good for everybody.”