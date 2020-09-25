West Iron County schools move to online learning through Oct. 9

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - West Iron County Public Schools are making the move to online learning through October 9. That’s according to a letter sent to staff, parents, students and the community by Superintendent Christopher Thomson on Friday, Sept. 25.

In the letter, Thomson said the district has been working with the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) and the department strongly recommended no face-to-face activities on school grounds through Oct. 9.

Though the school district is still waiting on computers for every student, remote learning will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The superintendent said that everyone needs to work on maintaining proper hygiene; avoiding close contact with others; avoiding touching your eyes, mouth and nose; cleaning frequently touched surfaces; staying home; and practicing social distancing if you must leave home.

“We need to persevere through these turbulent times, and focus putting this behind us,” Thomson said in the letter.

The school will be in contact with parents and students regarding any questions, concerns or updates.

