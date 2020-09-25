Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by more than 100 Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan coronavirus cases have hit another milestone. Friday, U.P. counties reported 102 new COVID-19 cases, marking the first single-day increase into triple digits.

New cases, recoveries and deaths added Friday are as follows (counties, alphabetically):

Chippewa: 2 recoveries

Delta: 32 cases

Dickinson: 3 cases

Gogebic: 2 cases

Houghton: 25 cases

Iron: 25 cases, 3 recoveries

Keweenaw: 1 case

Marquette: 4 cases

Menominee: 9 cases

Schoolcraft: 1 case

As of Friday, Sept. 25 at 3:35 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 1,943 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 998 are considered recovered and 25 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 18 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Sept. 24. Eight of those patients are in the ICU. Data for hospitalizations was not updated on Sept. 25.

Aspirus hospitals have three hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has two patients, and two others in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has no patients, but has two patients in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have five patients and four in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 91,974 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.69% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 24. As of 3:25 p.m. Sept. 25, diagnostic testing data had not been updated.

Michigan reported 929 new cases Friday so the state’s total cases are up to 120,526. Eight new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 6,708 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 90,216.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

