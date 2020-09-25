Two UP residents appointed to Michigan Developmental Disabilities Council

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer Friday announced the following appointments to the Michigan Developmental Disabilities Council.

Beth A. Kohler, of Monroe, is a Southeast Michigan outreach representative for Special Education Mediation Services. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Michigan State University. Kohler is appointed to fill a vacancy representing a parent or guardian of a child with developmental disabilities. She will serve for a term commencing October 1, 2020 and expiring September 30, 2024.

Daniel A. Paul, of Escanaba, is the president of Delta County Regional Inclusive Community Committee and the chair of the Self-Advocates of Michigan. He is also an associate at Walmart and holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies from Northern Michigan University. Paul is reappointed to represent an individual with a developmental disability elected to the board of Self-Advocates of Michigan to represent self-advocates. He will serve for a term commencing October 1, 2020 and expiring September 30, 2024.

Dennis Gerard-Michael Matthews, of St. Clair Shores, is the travel and corporate care administrator for Shinola Detroit. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from St. Mary’s College. Matthews is appointed to represent a parent or guardian of a child with developmental disabilities for a term commencing October 1, 2020 and expiring September 30, 2024. He succeeds Denise Simmons whose term expires September 30, 2020.

Marisa Van Zile, of Watersmeet, is a member of Grand Voices Network and the Upper Peninsula representative for the Family Leadership Network. Van Zile is a member of the Sokaogon Chippewa Band of Lake Superior Indians and chair of the Intertribal Council of Michigan Parent Policy Committee. She works at the Northern Waters Casino and holds a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Northern Michigan University. Van Zile is appointed to represent a parent or guardian of a child with developmental disabilities for a term commencing October 1, 2020 and expiring September 30, 2024. She succeeds Matt Bolger whose term expires September 30, 2020.

Sheryl A. Stumbaugh, of Farmington Hills, is a social worker with the Beaumont Health Center for Exceptional Families, Oakwood Hospital Teens with Disabilities Leadership Program, and an independent support coordinator with Oakland County Community Living Services. She holds a Bachelor of Social Work from Madonna University and a Master of Social Work from the University of Michigan. Stumbaugh is appointed to represent an individual with a developmental disability for a term commencing October 1, 2020 and expiring September 30, 2024. She succeeds Baxter Jones who has resigned.

Suzanne Camille Proctor, of Beverly Hills, is the founder and executive director of The Color of Autism Foundation.Proctor is appointed to represent an individual from local and non-governmental agencies and private nonprofit groups concerned with services for individuals with developmental disabilities in this state with sufficient authority to engage in policy planning and implementation on behalf of the agency or group. She will serve for a term commencing September 25, 2020 and expiring September 30, 2021. Proctor succeeds Colleen Allen who has resigned.

The Michigan Developmental Disabilities Council advocates for people with developmental disabilities to increase access to appropriate treatment, services, and habilitation. The Council’s objectives include supporting and encouraging people to take control of their lives through community-wide, results-oriented action; channeling federal funds, in the form of grants, where they can do the most good; and maintaining and financially supporting a very effective system of local networking groups across the state known as “regional inclusive community coalitions,” or RICCs.

These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

