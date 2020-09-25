Advertisement

Tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A tornado touched down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the tornado touched down around 74th Avenue North. Photos taken by fire crews show beach chairs and umbrellas strewn about on the shore.

Damage appears to be very minimal at this time. Stay with WMBF News for more information as it comes in.

Viewer-submitted videos can be seen below. WARNING: Some of the videos contain graphic language.

If you have photos or videos of the tornado, upload them here.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Crystal Falls mayor works with bars to try slowing spread of COVID-19

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Some bars are closing earlier this weekend in the hopes of slowing the spread of coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, NICKY FORSTER and JOCELYN NOVECK Associated Press
The spread has created new problems at hospitals, schools and colleges in the Midwest, as well as in parts of the West.

State

State representatives introduce mining inspector reform legislation in House, Senate

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
County mining inspectors serve an important role of regularly inspecting abandoned, closed or idled mines.

National

GOP expecting Trump to tap Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans are expecting President Donald Trump to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as he aims to put a historic stamp on the high court just weeks before the election.

Latest News

National

Tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
A tornado touched down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

Back to School & Beyond

Hannahville Indian School shifts to online learning until Oct. 12

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Hannahville Childcare Center, Early Headstart and Headstart programs will continue to operate as they have been.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by more than 100 Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Friday, U.P. counties reported 104 new COVID-19 cases, marking the first single-day increase into triple digits.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

6 items to add to your packing list for COVID-era travel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sally French, NerdWallet
There are several less obvious items you may want to bring when you travel that you likely have not prioritized before.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Forest Park schools closed next week; moving to all virtual learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
One middle/high school teacher, one long-term substitute, and two students tested positive for coronavirus.