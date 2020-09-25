The Weekend Begins with Warm Temperatures, but a Trend Toward Colder is in the Offing

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of some showers, especially in southern sections late in the day

Highs: around 70 most locations

Showers are likely nearly everywhere at night

Sunday: Breezy, partly to mostly cloudy, chance of a few scattered showers

Highs: mainly in the 60s

Monday: Chance of showers

Highs: mid 50s to around 60 northwest, 60s southeast

Tuesday: Cool, mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers

Highs: mainly 50s

The core of the coldest air is expected over Upper Michigan during the middle to latter portions of next week. There’s even a chance of some snowflakes or graupel in the highlands of the northern and western U.P. before the week is over.

