Pictured Rocks Cleanup

The cleanup will be taking place tomorrow from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m..
By James Kuckkan
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pictured Rocks is putting out a call for volunteers to help in a park-wide cleanup effort this Saturday for National Public Lands Day.

With the recent tourism boom during the Summer, Pictured Rocks has been especially busy. On top of this, because of COVID-19 and the restrictions on indoor events, the national park was a particularly popular place for outdoor activities such as hiking, kayaking, and picnicking.

Of course, as beneficial as this is for the park, more people means more trash. So the Pictured Rocks staff decided to initiate a cleanup effort to coincide with National Public Lands Day, to try and get members of the surrounding community to pitch in and help take care of the park.

During the cleanup, social distancing and facemasks will be encouraged, though because the event will be outside and volunteers spread relatively far, it won’t be totally necessary to wear facemasks at all times.

Pictured Rocks spokeswoman Susan Reece seemed confident about the effort, and had some advice for any potential park-goers, aying, "Just learn to recreate responsibly. Learn Leave-No-Trace principles, that’ll keep all our public lands safe and clean for everybody.

Anyone who wants to volunteer should call ahead and notify Pictured Rocks via this number: 906-387-3700.

You can also find the link to the Pictured Rocks Facebook Page here.

Pictured Rocks Cleanup

