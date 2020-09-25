Advertisement

MTU continues face-to-face classes as Houghton County schools prepare for 2-week closure

The university says it is increasing capacity in its COVID-19 testing lab to help with community demand.
Michigan Tech banner. (WLUC File Photo)
Michigan Tech banner. (WLUC File Photo) (WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University remains open for face-to-face learning as Houghton County K-12 school buildings close amid a coronavirus case spike.

MTU administration sent TV6 & FOX UP the following statement after learning about the K-12 school closure Thursday afternoon:

“Michigan Tech is dedicating further resources toward mitigating the spread of COVID-19. In addition to the more than 10,000 tests already conducted, the University is increasing capacity in the Michigan Tech COVID-19 Testing Lab to help with the demand for general community testing.”

All Houghton County K-12 school buildings will close Monday. Classes will be held virtually until Oct. 12, the Western U.P. Health Department announced.

“The capacity of our local healthcare and public health system has been stretched thin by the steady increase of COVID-19 cases in Houghton County,” said Kate Beer, WUPHD Health Officer. “The positive test rate for Houghton County has risen from 0.6% at the end of August, to 5.1% as of September 21. This pause allows us to work with the schools and other community partners to review and strengthen mitigation efforts as we move forward with the school year. The goal is to slow the spread so that local resources are not overwhelmed.”

The WUPHD has said many MTU student cases are tied to outbreaks in fraternity and sorority houses. The latest MTU coronavirus testing statistics are available here.

Michigan Tech welcomed students, faculty, and staff back to campus for the 2020-2021 academic year on Aug. 27. MTU says it is ready to pivot between face-to-face and remote instruction when necessary.

