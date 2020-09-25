MI Healthy Climate Plan to work toward carbon neutrality by 2050

Michigan (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed executive orders to create the MI Healthy Climate Plan. The goal is to make Michigan a carbon neutral state by 2050.

On September 25, six state department representatives held a panel discussion about what that will look like going forward.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy recently announced the Catalyst Communities Project. Director Liesl Clark says the Michigan Council on Climate Solutions will work with communities on a local level through the program.

“There’s a lot of great work that’s already happening in communities across the state right now,” Clark stated. “The Catalyst Communities effort will support and elevate the work that’s ongoing and connect in communities that want to do more with neighboring communities where they can see action.”

According to Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Doctor Joneigh Khaldun, climate change has physical health effects on residents, such as increased winter storms contributing to more waterborne illnesses. She said the MDHHS has a plan to help municipalities address those concerns.

“In the next couple of weeks, MDHHS, in partnership with Michigan State University, will be releasing a new Climate and Health Adaptation Planning Guide,” said Khaldun. “This guide will give local governments specific tools to integrate climate and health concepts into existing planning and decision-making processes.”

The effort toward carbon neutrality will begin when Governor Whitmer appoints 14 public representatives to the Michigan Climate Solutions Council.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.