Advertisement

MHSAA announces 2020 Football Playoff format

Courtesy: Goeff Kimmerlyof the MHSAA
Back to School and Beyond/MHSAA Football
Back to School and Beyond/MHSAA Football(MHSAA/WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Representative Council of the Michigan High School Athletic Association has approved an adjusted format for this season’s 11 and 8-Player Football Playoffs to accommodate the shortened regular season that began late due to COVID-19-related restrictions earlier this fall.

All teams this season are able to play up to six regular-season games before the start of the MHSAA Playoffs – down from the usual nine games because the first games this season weren’t played until the traditional Week 4. However, the playoff fields for both 11 and 8-player will be doubled this season, giving nearly every team in Michigan a guaranteed seventh game.

Changes to the football postseason are for the 2020 season only. Following are brief descriptions of the adjusted MHSAA Football Playoffs in each format:

11-PLAYER

· Field: 512 teams. (There are currently 507 playing 11-player football this season, so five teams are scheduled to receive first-round byes at this time.)

· Schedule: 3 District Rounds, Regional Finals, Semifinals, Finals. The host sites for the Semifinals and Finals will be pre-arranged and announced at a later time. Finals will be played the weekend of Dec. 4-6.

· Brackets: Teams have been placed in pre-arranged divisions based on enrollment. Teams in Districts will be seeded 1-8 based on playoff-point average, with the teams with highest averages hosting at the District and Regional levels. Because of a small number of teams opting to not play this fall, division lines were adjusted from what was released during the spring classification announcement, moving 20 teams to different divisions than previously published – those changes will be reflected next week on the playoff points page of the MHSAA Website. Click for District groupings.

8-PLAYER

· Field: 64 teams. (There are currently 78 teams playing 8-player this season. Those teams that finish the season but do not qualify for the playoffs will be allowed to schedule one more game against other non-qualifiers.)

· Schedule: 3 Regional Rounds, Semifinals, Finals. Finals will be played the weekend of Nov. 27-28 at site(s) to be determined.

· Brackets: Teams were placed in pre-arranged divisions based on enrollment during the classification process this spring. The top 32 teams in each division based on playoff-point average will qualify for the playoffs. Brackets will be drawn and announced Oct. 25. Teams with higher playoff-point averages will host Regional and Semifinal games. Additionally, there are six 8-player teams too large by enrollment to qualify for the playoffs; they will be allowed to schedule their own non-MHSAA playoff if they choose to do so after the regular season.

Further details will be provided soon on the Football page of the MHSAA Website.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Houghton and Hancock to play each other after game cancellations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Houghton Portage Township Schools and Hancock Public Schools have made the decision to play against each other at the McAfee Field at 7pm.

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

Marquette Senior High School is teaming up with TV6 to air high school sports on Grit TV

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Marquette Senior High School scriptwriting class has been livestreaming high school sports since August, but is now teaming up with TV6 news to produce live high school sports broadcasts on Grit.

Sports

Snelson named Director of Athletic Communication, other department changes

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Charlie Snelson takes over as lead person in a number of Michigan Tech sports

Latest News

Sports

Game of the Week: Kingsford at Escanaba

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
Kingsford will be on the road again this week against Escanaba, a rivalry game that the Eskymos have won two straight in.

Sports

Notre Dame will not meet Wake Forest in football Saturday

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Notre Dame football players testing positive for coronavirus

Sports

Former NMU Hockey player Rockwood to join Orlando in ECHL

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT
Adam Rockwood to play for Orlando in ECHL

Sports

Ishpeming appoints new athletic director, Liz Beauchamp

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
She’s been with the district in different capacities for years now, and is also an alum.

Sports

UPDATE: Negaunee vs. Gladstone varsity football game back on for Friday

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
After declaring the game canceled earlier this week, the Braves announced on Facebook Thursday morning that the game is back on.

Sports

Michigan Tech athletics makes it easier for student athletes to vote

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT
During this day off, students who are registered to vote will be encouraged to go out and do so.