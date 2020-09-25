Meth dealers arrested near Bruce Crossing as part of 9-month meth distribution investigation

BRUCE CROSSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Two meth dealers have been arrested following a tip and a traffic stop in southern Ontonagon County Thursday.

According to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), detectives received information that two suspected meth dealers were traveling back from Minnesota to Hancock, with a large amount of crystal methamphetamine.

The suspect vehicle was located near Bruce Crossing, and UPSET and the Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team were able to stop the vehicle. UPSET says a search warrant was issued for the vehicle, and 7 ounces of crystal meth was found hidden in the vehicle.

Another search warrant was issued, for the suspects' residence in Hancock, UPSET says. In that search, detectives seized drug scales, packaging, and various electronic devices used to facilitate illegal drug activity.

UPSET says the street value of the drugs seized is about $10,000 to $15,000.

The names of those arrested has not yet been released. No other details about the cases have been released.

These arrests were part of an ongoing 9-month investigation into the illegal distribution of crystal meth in Houghton and Baraga counties.

This case is currently under review by prosecutors in Ontonagon and Houghton counties.

UPSET was assisted by the Hancock City Police Department, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, the MSP Hometown Security Team and Superior Service and Towing.

