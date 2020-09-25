Advertisement

Iron Mountain/Kingsford resident celebrates her 100th birthday

Myrtle Jones has been a resident at the Freeman Nursing and Rehab Facility in Kingsford for 3 years, but has lived in the area her entire life.
Myrtle sits, while her family stands behind her to celebrate her 100th birthday.
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -A longtime Iron Mountain/Kingsford resident, Myrtle Jones celebrated her 100th birthday Friday.

Myrtle has been a resident at the Freeman Nursing and Rehab Facility in Kingsford for 3 years. Due to visitor restrictions, she was unable to have in-person contact with her loved ones, so, they got creative. Family and friends did a drive-by parade to celebrate.

“We can’t imagine what mom has seen in 100 years. It’s just unfortunate that we can’t give her a hug, but they’re hugging her for us. Thank you everybody,” said Myrtle’s daughter, Judy Jennings.

Her daughter says the staff at Freeman’s has been great about helping celebrate this milestone.

Jennings provided TV6 with some information about her mother. That is below:

Myrtle was born in Iron Mountain, and raised on a family dairy farm in Aurora, Wisconsin. She graduated from Kingsford High School. She married Wallas Jones on September 28, 1940 in Breitung Township, where they raised their family. The family became part of the Quinnesec Paper Mill property, and then purchased a home in Upper Pine Creek. Her husband passed away in 2013, and she remained there, until moving to Freeman’s in October 2017.

Myrtle is the oldest and longest living member of the First Presbyterian Church in Kingsford. She loved to cook and bake; she had an exception green thumb. Jennings says she thinks her mother’s secret to longevity is hard work, healthy farm grown products, faith, family and friends.

Happy 100th birthday Myrtle!

