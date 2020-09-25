Iron Mountain home heavily damaged in overnight fire

IRON MOUNTIAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain home was heavily damaged during an overnight fire Friday.

According to the Iron Mountain Fire Department, a four-man crew was dispatched to a structure fire at 811 West Hughitt Street at 3:34 a.m. Sept. 25.

Within four minutes of dispatch, firefighters arrived on scene and saw heavy flames venting out a side window, IMFD says. The crew was able to hook up to a hydrant on the way to the home, and knocked back the fire quickly.

After dulling the flames, the firefighters searched the home and found no one inside. The rest of the fire was put out after searching for possible victims, IMFD says.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but crews remained on scene until 7:14 a.m., after finding smoldering fire within the walls and the attic of the home.

IMFD says the home had extensive fire, smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Breitung Township Fire Department and Kingsford Public Safety Departments assisted at the scene. IMPD also had assistance from the Iron Mountain Police Department, Integrity Care EMS, WE Energies and DTE.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story if more information becomes available.

