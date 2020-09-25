Advertisement

Iron Mountain home heavily damaged in overnight fire

No injuries were reported in the fire and the cause is still under investigation.
(MGN)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTIAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain home was heavily damaged during an overnight fire Friday.

According to the Iron Mountain Fire Department, a four-man crew was dispatched to a structure fire at 811 West Hughitt Street at 3:34 a.m. Sept. 25.

Within four minutes of dispatch, firefighters arrived on scene and saw heavy flames venting out a side window, IMFD says. The crew was able to hook up to a hydrant on the way to the home, and knocked back the fire quickly.

After dulling the flames, the firefighters searched the home and found no one inside. The rest of the fire was put out after searching for possible victims, IMFD says.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but crews remained on scene until 7:14 a.m., after finding smoldering fire within the walls and the attic of the home.

IMFD says the home had extensive fire, smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Breitung Township Fire Department and Kingsford Public Safety Departments assisted at the scene. IMPD also had assistance from the Iron Mountain Police Department, Integrity Care EMS, WE Energies and DTE.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Meth dealers arrested near Bruce Crossing as part of 9-month meth distribution investigation

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila and TV6 News Team
UPSET says the street value of the drugs seized is about $10,000 to $15,000.

News

Gov. Whitmer with TV6's Andrew LaCombe - Sept. 24 Full Interview

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Whitmer with TV6's Andrew LaCombe - Sept. 24 Full Interview

News

Haircuts for a Cause

Updated: 2 hours ago
Haircuts for a Cause

News

Haircuts for a cause

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids collects hair donations and creates wigs – all free to the family.

Latest News

News

Pictured Rocks Cleanup

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with Pictured Rocks spokeswoman Susan Reece about the upcoming Pictured Rocks cleanup event, as well as what community members can expect from the park in the Fall and Winter seasons.

News

Pictured Rocks Cleanup

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A discussion with Pictured Rocks spokeswoman Susan Reece about the upcoming Pictured Rocks cleanup event, as well as what community members can expect from the park in the Fall and Winter seasons.

News

Michigan drivers risk tickets after license, vehicle registration extension expires Sept. 30

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The quickest way to renew vehicle registrations is at one of the more than 120 self-service stations located across the state.

News

MTU continues face-to-face classes as Houghton County schools prepare for 2-week closure

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The university says it is increasing capacity in its COVID-19 testing lab to help with community demand.

News

Fiscal year 2021 state budget priorities involve education

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
The plan includes a funding increase per student.

News

Hannahville Indian School closed Friday due to COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
A decision has not been made regarding a potential reopening next week.