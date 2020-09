HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Norway-Vulcan Area Schools football game against Houghton and the Gogebic Schools football game against Hancock Friday night have been cancelled.

Houghton Portage Township Schools and Hancock Public Schools have made the decision to play against each other at the McAfee Field at 7pm.

