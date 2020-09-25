Advertisement

Hannahville Indian School shifts to online learning until Oct. 12

The Hannahville Childcare Center, Early Headstart and Headstart programs will continue to operate as they have been.
Nah Tah Wahsh Public School Academy, Hannahville Indian School, sign and logo.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HANNAHVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another school system is making the shift to online learning.

According to a letter sent out to parents from Superintendent Matthew Johnson-Reeves, the Hannahville India School, Nah Tah Wahsh Public School Academy, is moving to online learning through Oct. 12.

The superintendent said recently a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, and the tribal health department notified all close contacts. But, Johnson-Reeves also said that because a higher number of staff members and students would still be asked to quarantine, the school district and tribal risk management decided to close the school building to face-to-face learning.

The K-12 campus is closed to students beginning Friday, Sept. 25, until Friday, Oct. 9. In-person classes are set to resume Monday, Oct. 12.

This change for K-12 students is not impacting younger classes. The Hannahville Childcare Center, Early Headstart and Headstart programs will continue to operate as they have been.

“We appreciate your support at this time and ask everyone to continue to monitor fo the onset of symptoms related to COVID-19,” Superintendent Johnson-Reeves said in his letter.

