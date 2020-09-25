Hannahville Indian School closed Friday due to COVID-19 exposure
A decision has not been made regarding a potential reopening next week.
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANNAHVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hannahville Indian School will be closed on Friday due a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
According to the Superintendent, Dr. Matthew Johnson Reeves, the school will be closed for a deep clean as they perform contact tracing.
