Hannahville Indian School closed Friday due to COVID-19 exposure

HANNAHVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hannahville Indian School will be closed on Friday due a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the Superintendent, Dr. Matthew Johnson Reeves, the school will be closed for a deep clean as they perform contact tracing.

A decision has not been made regarding a potential reopening next week.

