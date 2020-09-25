Haircuts for a cause

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - September is childhood cancer awareness month. The Bay de Noc Lions Club is encouraging salons around the U.P. to register to donate hair for Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids.

Being a kid is supposed to be the most carefree part of your life. But that’s not every child’s story

“Sometimes just kids in my class would just want to make fun of me and say that they didn’t believe me or something,” said Merlot Williams, a Leukemia survivor.

Although rare, childhood cancer affect’s not only the physical, but your emotions too.

“Losing their hair is probably the most external, visible thing and sometimes the most emotionally painful,” said Colleen Maki, President of Bay de Noc Lions Club.

Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids collects hair donations and creates wigs – all free to the family. The Bay de Noc Lions Club is will pay for the donations to be shipped.

“We didn’t want any of the salon owners to have to bear the cost of mailing that hair,” said Maki.

For the people cutting their hair, it’s an easy process.

“It was such a good cause to donate the hair for the kids. It was just fantastic,” said Karla Beauchamp.

“You can’t pass up an opportunity to help kids. Why not do it with something you do every day? You grow your hair every day,” said Melissa Beauchamp.

But this small act of kindness can make a big difference.

“The families go through a lot as it is already. For the kids to have free wigs given to them takes a lot of pressure off the family and helps their self-esteem,” said Lynn Williams, co-owner of Tangles Salon in Escanaba and Merlot Williams' mom.

A battle with childhood cancer doesn’t just affect the child. Merlot Williams says her mom was with her every step of the way.

“She spent the night with me, and she held my hand all the way through it,” said Merlot.

Today, Merlot stands on the other side of her battle with cancer.

“You gotta be strong and it’ll eventually all end. It’ll all be over. Just go through it and you’ll be fine,” said Merlot.

For more information Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids, click here.

If you would like to register your salon for donations, click here or email Colleen Maki at brookcr@charter.net.

