Four downtown Iron Mountain businesses use DDA grant to finish building updates

This downtown assistance program grant was created to enhance and maintain some of these downtown business to create more growth in the area.
Crossroads Church.
Crossroads Church.(Facebook)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Four building projects in Iron mountain are complete, thanks to a grant from the Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority.

“I think what’s really been great with the Iron Mountain DDA, has been, as we make private investment into our community, they’re right there with us,” said Beau Anderson, the president of Eden Property Collection.

He is the latest business owner to receive a $3,000 dollar grant. He used that money to replace an aged and damaged ramp and railing, add lighting and an awning to the parking lot entrance. He also resurfaced and re-strired the parking lot.

This downtown assistance program grant was created to enhance and maintain some of these downtown business to create more growth in the area. Amber Pipp, the Iron Mountain DDA Program Director says this program incentivizes property owners to complete construction project they have in mind.

“We like to prioritize projects that eliminate blight or safety issues,” she said.

Three other businesses in Iron Mountain, Brick and Mortar, Champion Inc. and CAH Rentals also received the $3,000, to do similar projects. Pipp says the updates have been noticeable.

“It’s so encouraging to see these property owners just taking pride in their properties and just investing in downtown,” she said.

The majority of the funds come from DDA events, many of which have been cancelled this year.

Anderson says despite that, he hopes the community continues to support.

“That money comes right back, and gets put right back into the community, helps beautification projects, helps make things in our downtown better,” he said.

Grants for the 2020 are underway, as each property owner has one year to complete their project.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

