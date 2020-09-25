Advertisement

Crystal Falls mayor works with bars to try slowing spread of COVID-19

Some bars are closing earlier this weekend in the hopes of slowing the spread of coronavirus cases.
Google Map of Crystal Falls, Michigan.
Google Map of Crystal Falls, Michigan.
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - With the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Iron County, the Crystal Falls mayor and local establishments are working to try to slow the spread of cases.

According to a release from Crystal Falls Mayor Mike McCarthy, he has worked with local bars to close early Friday and Saturday nights. The mayor said both Wimpy’s Bar and Infield Bar will be closing at 10:00 p.m. both nights.

He said they are sticking to protocol, practicing social distancing and requiring masks when open.

Mayor McCarthy said the Iron River North Pub and Grill (of which the mayor is a co-owner) will also close at 10:00 p.m. both nights.

“We will continue to monitor the influx of positive cases and make additional adjustments as needed to keep our city and our county as safe as possible,” Mayor McCarthy said.

Iron County added 25 new cases on Friday. Click here to see Friday’s U.P.-wide case counts.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

