Construction Update: New Chocolay River Bridge span built

The replacement bridge on Green Bay Street will relink the Harvey Community to the Iron Ore Heritage Trail.
The original three-span bridge was built in 1963. The new bridge will feature one span, no weight restrictions and wider shoulder lanes to walk on.
The new bridge will feature one span, no weight restrictions and wider shoulder lanes to walk on.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Work continues on the new Chocolay River Bridge, and it drew many a sight along the Harvey community Wednesday.

Two cranes at each side of the river were setting concrete beams brought in from Lower Michigan, eleven in total -- and each of them weighing over 60 tons and about a hundred feet long.

The new bridge will feature one span, with no weight limit and wider shoulder lanes to walk on.

“There’ll be some 5-foot paved shoulders on it so a lot of people can walk from Harvey to (Iron Ore Heritage Trail) ... this bridge is just over $1.4 dollars – in which funding came from the Michigan Local Bridge Program,” said Kurt Taavola, Director of Engineering for the Marquette County Road Commission.

Taavola said it has been three years in the making for the new bridge. It is scheduled to be completed on October 15.

