After the fog a stormy pattern develops
An active pattern continues this weekend into next week. A cold front will bring a line of storms across the area tonight. Some will be strong to severe out west. It starts to move in by 7 p.m. and as it moves east they will weaken. Tomorrow will remain dry, but cloudy. Another front will bring more storms to the area tomorrow evening through Sunday morning.
Today: Morning fog followed by mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day, warm and breezy
- Highs: Low to mid-70s west, around 70° east
Tonight: A line of storms begins to move in from west to east this evening through the overnight
- Lows: Mid to upper 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with evening storms
- Highs: Low 70s to upper 60s
Sunday: Scattered showers early. Then, mostly cloudy and seasonal
- Highs: Mainly 60s
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonal
- Highs: Around 60°
Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers
- Highs: Mainly mid to upper 50s
