After the fog a stormy pattern develops

An active pattern continues this weekend into next week. A cold front will bring a line of storms across the area tonight. Some will be strong to severe out west. It starts to move in by 7 p.m. and as it moves east they will weaken. Tomorrow will remain dry, but cloudy. Another front will bring more storms to the area tomorrow evening through Sunday morning.

Today: Morning fog followed by mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day, warm and breezy

Highs: Low to mid-70s west, around 70° east

Tonight: A line of storms begins to move in from west to east this evening through the overnight

Lows: Mid to upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with evening storms

Highs: Low 70s to upper 60s

Sunday: Scattered showers early. Then, mostly cloudy and seasonal

Highs: Mainly 60s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonal

Highs: Around 60°

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers

Highs: Mainly mid to upper 50s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.