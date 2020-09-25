Advertisement

After the fog a stormy pattern develops

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
An active pattern continues this weekend into next week. A cold front will bring a line of storms across the area tonight. Some will be strong to severe out west. It starts to move in by 7 p.m. and as it moves east they will weaken. Tomorrow will remain dry, but cloudy. Another front will bring more storms to the area tomorrow evening through Sunday morning.

Today: Morning fog followed by mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day, warm and breezy

  • Highs: Low to mid-70s west, around 70° east

Tonight: A line of storms begins to move in from west to east this evening through the overnight

  • Lows: Mid to upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with evening storms

  • Highs: Low 70s to upper 60s

Sunday: Scattered showers early. Then, mostly cloudy and seasonal

  • Highs: Mainly 60s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonal

  • Highs: Around 60°

Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers

  • Highs: Mainly mid to upper 50s

