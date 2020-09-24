Advertisement

Wilson Seventh-day Adventist Church opens new building

After lightning struck the last building three years ago
New Wilson Seventh-day Adventist Church building.
New Wilson Seventh-day Adventist Church building.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - After three years of construction, The Wilson Seventh-day Adventist Church is opening their new building to the public. The new 12,000 square foot church features a sanctuary, foyer for fellowship, and a children’s hall.

“It’s just been really exciting to see now that the church is done. We’ve been waiting for this time for quite some time,” said Tom Hubbard, the pastor at Wilson Seventh-day Adventist Church.

On July 25, 2017, the old church building burned.

“This was caused by a lightning strike which struck the building, caught it on fire, and damaged the building to a point that it was not able to be rehabilitated and used,” said Allan Priser, an elder at Wilson Seventh-day Adventist Church.

It wasn’t the first time the church caught on fire. In the 1940s, the original building was burned by a chimney fire. Members at the time say they were outgrowing the old building.

“We found ourselves in a very similar situation. The church is active and growing and the attendance has increased,” said Priser.

And while the church was working on rebuilding, the community stepped in.

“We received prayers, support and interestingly a lot of financial support has come in unsolicited from the community and we just want to say thank you and invite them to this new facility,” said Priser.

For three years, the church held meetings across the street in the gym

“Set up every week and take down every week. The members really rallied around that process as well as our students and our school,” said Hubbard.

They’re excited to share the new space with everyone.

“We see it as a blessing from God rather than some curse or thing that happened,” said Priser.

Priser and Hubbard say they’re excited about the new foyer space – something the old building didn’t have – a place to gather and greet one another.

