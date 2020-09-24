Advertisement

While Temperatures Warm, Cloudy Skies Will Tend to Linger

Along with Off and On Showers
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday: Cloudy to partly cloudy, becoming breezy, showers and thunderstorms developing west during the evening

Highs: near 70 into the 70s, coolest near Lake Michigan

Saturday: Chance of morning showers east, cloudy to partly cloudy, chance of more showers at night

Highs: around 70

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers

Highs: 60s to near 70

Look for progressively colder and unsettled weather through the balance of next week.

