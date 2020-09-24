Wet morning is the start of an active pattern

A cold front has moved south and will stay stalled there bringing areas of moderate rain to mainly the southern U.P. this morning. Then, a few more cold fronts will bring more showers and thunderstorms to the area tomorrow night through the weekend. Afterward, a big upper-level trough dives across the Great Lakes early next week. This will lead to a cold stretch with highs trending below normal.

Today: Areas of moderate rain persist through the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and seasonal

Highs: Around 60° north, mid-60s south

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer

Highs: Mid to upper 70s west, mid 70s central, around 70° east

Saturday: Morning showers and an isolated storm. Then, partly cloudy and warm

Highs: Low to mid-70s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with morning showers

Highs: Low to mid-60s

Monday: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers

Highs: Upper 50s to 60°

Tuesday: Cloudy and rainy

Highs: Mainly 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy with drizzle and even cooler

Highs: 40s!

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.