Wet morning is the start of an active pattern
A cold front has moved south and will stay stalled there bringing areas of moderate rain to mainly the southern U.P. this morning. Then, a few more cold fronts will bring more showers and thunderstorms to the area tomorrow night through the weekend. Afterward, a big upper-level trough dives across the Great Lakes early next week. This will lead to a cold stretch with highs trending below normal.
Today: Areas of moderate rain persist through the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and seasonal
Highs: Around 60° north, mid-60s south
Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer
Highs: Mid to upper 70s west, mid 70s central, around 70° east
Saturday: Morning showers and an isolated storm. Then, partly cloudy and warm
Highs: Low to mid-70s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with morning showers
Highs: Low to mid-60s
Monday: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers
Highs: Upper 50s to 60°
Tuesday: Cloudy and rainy
Highs: Mainly 50s
Wednesday: Cloudy with drizzle and even cooler
Highs: 40s!
