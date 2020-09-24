Advertisement

VIDEO: Gov. Whitmer addresses potential increase of coronavirus restrictions in Upper Michigan

The governor spoke to TV6 & FOX UP Thursday afternoon.
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wear a face mask, don’t take part in big events and maintain social distancing when you’re not at home. That’s the message from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who told TV6′s Andrew LaCombe Thursday she is not announcing any increased coronavirus restrictions for Upper Michigan at this time.

“I’m not announcing any sort of a rollback at this juncture," Whitmer said, a week after saying policies could be tightened as coronavirus cases rise dramatically in the U.P. “I will just observe this: that our hospital systems in the Upper Peninsula are phenomenal systems, but they’re not equipped to handle a big influx of COVID patients.”

Although U.P. coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths remain relatively low and the seven-day average for positive tests is 2.7%, the seven-day average of new cases per million people is 160.3 per day. The U.P. kept that key number below 40 - the state’s target - until early July. Click here to see data on U.P. coronavirus trends.

“We’re watching the numbers very closely,” said Whitmer. "We’re imploring people to keep masking up and to not congregate; don’t host big events; and when you are out and about, to maintain that distance. I know this has been hard. It’s been a long haul. Every one of us, including me, wishes that we didn’t have to do this anymore, and yet, we want to make sure that we can keep this economy engaged and some of the normalcy that we’ve been able to get back as we’ve pushed our numbers down, we want to hold on that. And so if these numbers increase, having to take a step backward might have to be the case at some point, but we’re trying to avoid that. So please do your part to make sure that we don’t have to do that.”

Gov. Whitmer’s comments came on the same day Escanaba Junior/Senior High School announced it’s canceling in-person classes until Oct. 12.

Watch your TV6 Morning News on Friday morning at 6:20 a.m. eastern time to hear the governor address high numbers of students quarantining after possible exposures linked to high school sports.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 91 Thursday

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila and TV6 News Team
There are 18 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Upper Michigan, with eight of those patients in intensive care units.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Early voting begins in most Michigan counties

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Early voting was set to begin September 24, but some ballot deliveries were delayed.

News

Gov. Whitmer addresses potential increase of coronavirus restrictions in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Whitmer addresses potential increase of coronavirus restrictions in Upper Michigan

Latest News

News

Escanaba Junior/Senior High School closed to in-person classes until Oct. 12

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Junior High/Senior High campus is closed, but school is not canceled. It will continue virtually via livestream.

News

‘Back our Blue’ rally held in Manistique

Updated: 2 hours ago
Organizers say it was not a political or partisan event, but appreciation for the sacrifice of law enforcement.

News

Traffic control signs stolen in southern Dickinson County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Many of the traffic signs have since been replaced, but the Michigan State Police are still looking for answers. If someone sees a sign being removed, contact 911.

News

Back our Blue rally held in Manistique

Updated: 2 hours ago
Back our Blue rally held in Manistique

News

Spreading kindness in Delta County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Spreading kindness in Delta County

News

New Soo Lock moves forward with Phase 2 contract award

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Construction will begin in spring 2021 and take about two years to complete.