Valid government issued ID, Social Security card required for Michigan Lottery $600+ prize claims

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Lottery players who win prizes of more than $600 must present valid government issued photo identification and a valid Social Security card to claim their prize.

The player’s name must match exactly on the ID and Social Security card. Images and photocopies of IDs and Social Security cards will not be accepted.

Expiration dates for expired driver’s licenses and state identification cards after March 1 were extended by the state Legislature and governor through Sept. 30, and no additional extension is expected. The Lottery will not accept expired IDs after Sept. 30 for prize claims.

For driver’s licenses and IDs required to be renewed in person, such as those requiring a new photo, Secretary of State offices have been offering special appointments since Aug. 24, and they continue to be available through Sept. 30. Residents with expiring driver’s licenses or IDs can make a special appointment at a Secretary of State office. They run from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. through Sept. 30. Those that don’t require an in-person renewal must be renewed online or by mail.

Other acceptable forms of government issued photo ID are:

Carry-Concealed Weapons (CCW) License with Photo and Expiration Date

Military ID with Photo and Expiration Date

Passport with Photo and Expiration Date

Passport Card with Photo and Expiration Date

Permanent Resident Card with Photo and Expiration Date

Veterans' Health Identification Card with Photo and Expiration Date

Players with questions about the Lottery’s prize claim process should contact the Lottery’s Public Relations Division at 844-887-6836, option 2.

