Valid government issued ID, Social Security card required for Michigan Lottery $600+ prize claims

Michigan Lottery logo.
Michigan Lottery logo.(Michigan Lottery)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Lottery players who win prizes of more than $600 must present valid government issued photo identification and a valid Social Security card to claim their prize.

The player’s name must match exactly on the ID and Social Security card. Images and photocopies of IDs and Social Security cards will not be accepted.

Expiration dates for expired driver’s licenses and state identification cards after March 1 were extended by the state Legislature and governor through Sept. 30, and no additional extension is expected. The Lottery will not accept expired IDs after Sept. 30 for prize claims.

For driver’s licenses and IDs required to be renewed in person, such as those requiring a new photo, Secretary of State offices have been offering special appointments since Aug. 24, and they continue to be available through Sept. 30. Residents with expiring driver’s licenses or IDs can make a special appointment at a Secretary of State office. They run from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. through Sept. 30. Those that don’t require an in-person renewal must be renewed online or by mail.

Other acceptable forms of government issued photo ID are:

  • Carry-Concealed Weapons (CCW) License with Photo and Expiration Date
  • Military ID with Photo and Expiration Date
  • Passport with Photo and Expiration Date
  • Passport Card with Photo and Expiration Date
  • Permanent Resident Card with Photo and Expiration Date
  • Veterans' Health Identification Card with Photo and Expiration Date

Players with questions about the Lottery’s prize claim process should contact the Lottery’s Public Relations Division at 844-887-6836, option 2.

About 97 cents of every dollar spent on Lottery tickets is returned to the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund, prizes to players and commissions to vendors and retailers. In the 2019 fiscal year, the Lottery provided more than $1 billion for Michigan’s public schools, its fifth record contribution in a row. Since it began in 1972, the Lottery has contributed more than $23 billion to support public education in Michigan. For additional information, follow the Michigan Lottery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and online at www.michiganlottery.com.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

