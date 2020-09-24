USDA seeking applications to fund broadband in unserved rural areas

Washington, D.C. (WLUC) -

The United States Department of Agriculture is accepting applications to provide broadband in unserved rural areas.

According to a press release issued by the office of U.S Representative Jack Bergman, the announcement was made on Thursday by USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand. These grants are available under the Community Connect Grant program for the 2021 fiscal year. The program will provide financial assistance to eligible applicants, allowing for broadband service in rural and economically-challenged communities where broadband service is not available.

Grant recipients must provide broadband speeds of at least 25 megabits (Mbps) per second downstream and three Mbps upstream to all premises in the proposed service area.

USDA will give priority to rural areas that demonstrate the greatest need for broadband services, based on requirements that can be found at 7 CFR part 1739.Applicants are encouraged to review the FY 2021 application guide and sample material online. Electronic submissions must be received no later than Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:59 Eastern Standard Time (EST) to be eligible for funding under this grant opportunity. USDA encourages applications that will support recommendations made in the Report to the President of the United States from the Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity (PDF, 5.4 MB) to help improve life in rural America. Applicants are encouraged to consider projects that provide measurable results in helping rural communities build robust and sustainable economies through strategic investments in infrastructure, partnerships and innovation. Key strategies include:

• Achieving e-Connectivity for Rural America

• Developing the Rural Economy

• Harnessing Technological Innovation

• Supporting a Rural Workforce

• Improving Quality of Life

For additional information, visit www.grants.gov

