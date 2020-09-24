Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 91 Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 91 coronavirus cases Thursday.

New cases, recoveries and deaths added Thursday are as follows (counties, alphabetically):

Alger: (-2 cases in MDHHS data)

Baraga: 5 cases

Delta: 18 cases

Dickinson: 8 cases

Houghton: 26 cases

Iron: 13 cases

Luce: 1 case

Marquette: 4 cases

Menominee: 16 cases, 7 recoveries

As of Thursday, Sept. 24 at 3:50 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 1,838 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 987 are considered recovered and 26 have resulted in death.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 18 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Sept. 24. Eight of those patients are in the ICU.

Aspirus hospitals have three hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has two patients, and two others in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has no patients, but has two patients in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have five patients and four in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 91,974 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.69% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 24.

Michigan reported 982 new cases Thursday so the state’s total cases are up to 119,597. Eight new deaths were reported statewide, six from vital records review. In total, 6,700 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 90,216.

