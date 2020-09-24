Advertisement

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 91 Thursday

There are 18 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Upper Michigan, with eight of those patients in intensive care units.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila and TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 91 coronavirus cases Thursday.

New cases, recoveries and deaths added Thursday are as follows (counties, alphabetically):

  • Alger: (-2 cases in MDHHS data)
  • Baraga: 5 cases
  • Delta: 18 cases
  • Dickinson: 8 cases
  • Houghton: 26 cases
  • Iron: 13 cases
  • Luce: 1 case
  • Marquette: 4 cases
  • Menominee: 16 cases, 7 recoveries

As of Thursday, Sept. 24 at 3:50 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 1,838 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 987 are considered recovered and 26 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 18 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Sept. 24. Eight of those patients are in the ICU.

Aspirus hospitals have three hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has two patients, and two others in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has no patients, but has two patients in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have five patients and four in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 91,974 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.69% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 24.

Michigan reported 982 new cases Thursday so the state’s total cases are up to 119,597. Eight new deaths were reported statewide, six from vital records review. In total, 6,700 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 90,216.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

