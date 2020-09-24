Traffic control signs stolen in southern Dickinson County

BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -The Michigan State Police is looking for information regarding stolen traffic signs in southern Dickinson County.

“The Dickinson County Road Commission recently notified us that there was a few traffic control devices removed around the area,” said Trooper Alex VanWanger, with Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post.

Trooper VanWagner says the majority of these signs, were taken around the Pine Mountain road area, as well as the Upper Pine Creek area. He says the signs vary.

“Some of these are stop signs, and directional arrow sings, indicating T’s in the road,” he said.

According to Trooper VanWagner, this crime is a misdemeanor, but the state police are more concerned about the safety aspect.

“This could result in a traffic crash or death, and that is serious,” added the trooper.

He says the person that removed the devices could essentially be held responsible for that crash. Each sign is also placed for a purpose.

“The placement of these signs has been studied and shown, that It directs the control of traffic and is there for a reason,” he said.

Many of the traffic signs have since been replaced, but the Michigan State Police are still looking for answers. If someone sees a sign being removed, contact 911.

“And if they see the sign is just missing, they can contact dispatch, or the Road Commission,” added Trooper VanWagner.

The state police will continue to actively patrol these areas.

