Snelson named Director of Athletic Communication, other department changes

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech Athletics has hired Charlie Snelson as the Director of Athletic Communication. Snelson will serve as the primary media contact for football, basketball, soccer, track and field, and tennis. He will also assist in the promotion of Michigan Tech Recreation, the Outdoor Adventure Program, and intramurals. He began his duties on Monday (Sept. 21).

“It is an honor to have a chance to tell the stories of Michigan Tech’s amazing student-athletes,” Snelson said. “I’d like to express my appreciation to Athletic Director Suzanne Sanregret and Assistant Athletic Director Calvin Larson for this opportunity. I am excited to help promote an already strong Husky brand.”

Snelson comes to the Huskies from Montana State University Billings, where he served one year as Interim Director of Communications in 2019 and Assistant Director of Communications in 2018. There, he was responsible for the coverage of MSUB’s 16 NCAA Division II varsity sports and helped manage the athletic department’s web presence, social media footprint, and relations with external media.

While at MSUB, Snelson covered men’s and women’s basketball at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament, managed the sports information hub for the NCAA Division II West Region Cross Country Championships, and oversaw statistics and staff for 53 softball games at the Desert Stinger softball tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Snelson completed his master’s degree in sport administration at the University of Northern Colorado in 2018, where he also worked as the sports information graduate assistant for two years. In his role, Snelson was the primary contact for women’s soccer, men’s tennis, and women’s tennis. He also assisted with broadcasting and official scoring for baseball, football, men’s and women’s basketball, and volleyball.

In 2017, Snelson spent one season as play-by-play broadcaster for the Mankato MoonDogs, a member of the Northwoods Summer Collegiate Baseball League. He has also held the titles of ballpark sound engineer (2015), media relation’s intern (2014), and official scorer (2013).

Snelson completed his bachelor’s degree in sport management at Minnesota State University, Mankato in 2016. He grew up in Mankato, Minnesota, and remains an avid hockey fan and outdoor enthusiast.

Joel Isaacson was promoted to Senior Associate Athletic Director in May 2020. In his new role he will provide oversight of all facility operations of the Student Development Complex, John MacInnes Student Ice Arena, Kearly Stadium, Gates Tennis Center, and Tech Trails. Isaacson has been in various positions in the department for over 20 years.

Rhys Edwards was promoted to Assistant Athletic Director - NCAA Compliance & Student-Athlete Academic Success in May. He joins the leadership team after beginning in the department in 2016.

Calvin Larson was named the Assistant Athletic Director - Media Relations in May. He served as a Director of Athletic Communication since 2016 and adds oversight of sports information and media relations to his role.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.