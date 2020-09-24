Advertisement

UPDATE: WUPHD announces all Houghton County schools to close Monday, Sept. 28

Schools will be closed for two weeks and will reopen for in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 12.
No decision has been made for when the school will reopen.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE 8:10 p.m.

The Western U.P. Health Department is announcing all Houghton County school districts will close for in-person instruction beginning Monday, Sept. 28.

Schools will be closed for two weeks and will reopen for in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 12.

WUPHD Health Officer Kate Beer says the move is necessary to help reduce the rate of COVID-19 spread within the community.

“The capacity of our local healthcare and public health system has been stretched thin by the steady increase of COVID-19 cases in Houghton County," said Beer. “The positive test rate for Houghton County has risen from 0.6% at the end of August, to 5.1% as of September 21. This pause allows us to work with the schools and other community partners to review and strengthen mitigation efforts as we move forward with the school year. The goal is to slow the spread so that local resources are not overwhelmed.”

WUPHD points to consistent increasing cases of the virus in Houghton County as the primary reason for the move.

In the last week, Houghton County has seen 125 new COVID-19 cases, according to the WUPHD.

It is recommended you contact your local school district if you have any questions.

At least three school districts in Houghton County have announced school closures beginning Monday, Sept. 28.

CLK Public Schools sent a message to staff saying the district was closing all school buildings beginning Sept. 28, citing the Western U.P. Health Department as the authority of the closure.

Hancock Public Schools posted to Facebook with the same message: the WUPHD is informing all schools in Houghton County to close for the next two weeks, until Oct. 12, so the health department can catch up with contract tracing and testing in the area.

Houghton-Portage Township Schools posted a similar message on Facebook, but did not cite the WUPHD.

All three school districts will be open for in-person instruction Friday, Sept. 25 and will reopen for in-person classes again Monday, Oct. 12.

CLK Schools and Hancock Public Schools is advising that students will be sent home with instruction materials on Friday, Sept. 25 to prepare for the two-week closure. HPTS will move to remote-learning during the closure.

TV6 and Fox UP has made attempts to contact the WUPHD for confirmation and more details.

This is a developing story. It is recommended you check with your local school district for more information.

