MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Stomachs will be rumbling all across Munising today and tomorrow as Pictured Rocks Pizza’s Pizza With A Purpose Fundraiser goes on.

During the fundraiser, Pictured Rocks Pizza is selling 12″ two-topping pizzas for $10 each. And there’s a new item on the menu — two-topping pasta, with either garlic alfredo or marinara sauce, that comes with garlic bread. Patrons can choose to get their food to go, or slow down a bit and dine outside.

Morgan Ramsey, an employee of Pictured Rocks Pizza and a long-time volunteer for the Pizza With A Purpose Fundraiser, was enthusiastic about the effect it’s had on the community, saying, “With everything in all these hard times, it’s really important for these adolescents to get the help they need, when they need it.”

The fundraiser is co-sponsored by Alger County Communities that Care (AC3), and is meant to raise awareness for suicide prevention within the community.

AC3 is a non-profit organization that seeks to support community initiatives focused on youth services such as awareness of mental health issues like suicide and depression, as well as violence, delinquency, and substance abuse. AC3 is committed to providing both a starting block and an action point for people concerned about or interested in the welfare of their community to take a stand and make a change in their localities.

Mary Jo O’Halloran-Torongo, an AC3 member, was passionate about the organization, saying, “It’s about doing something. It’s about giving people something to do, and doing it.”

You can find the link to Pizza With A Purpose’s Facebook page here, and a link to AC3′s website here.

