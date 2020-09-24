Advertisement

Peter White Public Library set to reopen next week

Walk-in services will be provided for the first time since March.
A shot inside Peter White Public Library in Marquette. (WLUC FIle Photo)
By Matt Price
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The wait is finally coming to an end for readers around Marquette. Starting next week, the Peter White Public Library will conduct indoor and in-person services for the first time since March.

The library’s director, Andrea Ingmire, says emotions were all over the place when the Coronavirus Pandemic forced the library to close.

“Looking back, it’s kind of wild to think about when we closed," Ingmire said. "We thought it was going to be a couple weeks. Then, it was, ‘Oh, it’s going to be a month. Oh, it’s going to be two months. How long are we going to be doing this?’”

Due to the ongoing health situation, the reopening is not coming without its protocols. They include people using hand sanitizer before and after they touch anything, wearing a mask at all times, and maintaining social distancing.

Ingmire also says she and the staff are cleaning everything and are limiting the amount of time customers have while inside.

“We are cleaning a lot more than we ever have,” she stated. "We are also requesting that when people come in, they limit their time to one hour. So, whatever they are coming in to do on site, we are just asking that they do it as quickly as possible.”

Another major change for the library is using the Huron Mountain Club Gallery as a quarantine zone. What does that mean?

“When materials are returned to the library," Ingmire explained, "they go into a five-day quarantine so that we’re sure that nothing is going back out to the public that has been in a house that’s had COVID.”

In the end, she is ecstatic about finally having readers of all ages back in the building.

“We are really excited to have patrons coming back in the building," she expressed. "Our staff misses having those day-to-day interactions with the community, and I know our community misses the library, too.”

In the words of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “Reading is the key that opens doors to many good things in life.” The library will open its doors to customers beginning at 3:00 P.M. this coming Monday, September 28th.

