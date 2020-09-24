NMU construction management career fair held online this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, construction management students from Northern Michigan University participated in an online job fair. Of course, during a normal year it would’ve been done in person but due to covid-19 it was all online. According to NMU Career Services the turnout and participation was very good.

“We’d say it was a success it seemed to go really smoothly, we had about 22 employers and with that we had about 276 individual one-on-one sessions where the students connected with employers directly and it seemed to go extremely well,” said Katie Korpi, Director of Career Services, NMU

Korpi also said Career Services will evaluate how next semester’s career fairs are held later in this fall semester.

