New Mackinac Island, Mackinaw City possible COVID-19 exposure sites released

Most locations are on Mackinac Island between Sept. 16 and Sept. 22.
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
Possible COVID-19 exposure.(WLUC/CDC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - LMAS District Health Department (LMAS) has determined, through case investigation, several possible COVID-19 public exposure sites in Mackinaw City and on Mackinac Island.

The businesses are cooperating fully and are following all COVID-19 precautions, LMAS says.

If you were present at any of these locations during the dates and times noted, and develop COVID-19 symptoms within 14 days of the date of exposure, please contact your primary care provider or your local health department for further instruction. Those with symptoms may also call LMAS at 906-643-1100.

Shepler’s Ferry:

  • September 16 - Mackinac Island to Mackinaw City, 3:00 p.m. boat, top deck
  • September 16 - Mackinaw City to Mackinac Island, 5:30 p.m. boat, lower level cabin

Mackinac Island locations:

  • September 17 - Kilwin’s - 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • September 18 - Kilwin’s - 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • September 20 - Broken Spoke or Horn’s - 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • September 21 - Kilwin’s - 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • September 22 - Gatehouse - 7:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

LMAS District Health Department reminds everyone that COVID-19 is present in our communities. It is vital that you continue to wear cloth face coverings when in any public indoor setting, and outdoors in large gatherings or where it is difficult to maintain six feet of distance from persons not in your household, wash your hands, and stay home if you don’t feel well.

For additional information on COVID-19, please visit LMASDHD.org and Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

For information from a local health department on why possible COVID-19 exposure sites are released, click here.

