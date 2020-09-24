Advertisement

Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital in Dickinson County

Troopers determined that a motorcycle driven by Alfred Drago, 41 years old, of Gaastra, Michigan was traveling east bound on Leeman Rd. and attempted to pass a logging truck in a no passing zone.
One man sent to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Troopers from the Iron Mountain Michigan State Police Post responded to a motorcycle crash on Leeman Rd. near Pirlot Rd., Felch Township, Dickinson County. The crash was reported at 9:26 a.m. on Wednesday.

Drago ran off the roadway on the north side of the road and lost control of his motorcycle. He was ejected from the motorcycle after it overturned.

Drago was transported to the Dickinson County Healthcare System by Nordic Ambulance for serious non-life-threatening injuries. Where he was airlifted to UP Health Systems Marquette for further treatment.

Drago was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Integrity Care EMS, Nordic Ambulance, and L.R. Vincent Towing.

