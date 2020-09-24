Michigan Trails Week includes new Trails Challenge

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is encouraging folks to get out on the trails this week. They’re celebrating Trails Week statewide and they have a new trails challenge.

With more than 13,000 miles of motorized and non-motorized trails, there’s plenty to get out and see. The trails challenge is asking thousands of Michiganders to get out and hike, bike or ride on those nearly endless miles on the trails.

“We’ve had about 33,000 of those miles submitted so far so we’re about a third of the way to our goal and we’re hopeful that we’ll get to that 100,000 mark, certainly the weather has been cooperative,” said Michelle Coss, Fund Development for the MI DNR.

You can log your hours and submit them online with a photo if you like. Michigan Trails Week wraps up in just three days, on the September 27. For more information on Trails Week and the Trails Challenge click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.