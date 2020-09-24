Marquette Senior High School is teaming up with TV6 to air high school sports on Grit TV

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Senior High School scriptwriting class has been livestreaming high school sports since August, but is now teaming up with TV6 news to produce live high school sports broadcasts on Grit.

“We will still be streaming Friday night’s varsity game to our NHFS network site, but we’re going to patch into TV6,” MHSH Student Broadcast Program Advisor, Eric Hammerstrom said.

The new project will begin tomorrow night with the Marquette and Sault St. Marie football game. However, the new broadcasts will look a little different.

“We will have our game feed patched in and Michael Poggi who is a student here is going to be the host for the RED ESPN score zone,” Hammerstom said.

Hammerstrom, says the livestreams will help manage crowds and reduce the risks of COVID.

“The more events we do, even if it’s just a few viewers for each event, it keeps people safe.”

And for Hammerstrom, this new project is a big step for Marquette Senior High School.

“This is really exciting. The football players are excited too. It just makes it a little bit bigger deal.”

The livestreams will be available on Spectrum channel 192, 6.3 on antenna, and on our website, uppermichigansource.com.

