LIVE Campaign kicks off new art contest

A flyer for the LIVE Campaign Art Contest
A flyer for the LIVE Campaign Art Contest(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The L.I.V.E. campaign is looking for a few good artists. L.I.V.E. means to Love yourself, Include others, Value life and Engage community.

It’s a campaign aimed at ending suicide and promoting mental health with sponsors including the Great Lakes Recovery Centers, West End Suicide Prevention and the West End Health Foundation. .

Now they’re looking for high school artists from across the U.P. to submit any form of original art dealing with the L.I.V.E. theme. The community will be able to vote online for the top three artworks.

“There’s actually a couple goals with the contest, one is to showcase the artwork of the talented students we have across the U.P., engage more students, we’ll also be engaging the community through Facebook voting and it brings awareness and just helps to break down that stigma,” said GLRC Foundation Coordinator, Amy Poirier.

You can turn in the art submissions now through November 17. First prize gets $500, second gets $300 and third $100. You can find out more about how to submit you entry by clicking here.

