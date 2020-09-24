Advertisement

Kenosha shooter’s defense portrays him as ‘American patriot’

Dramatic rhetoric has helped raise nearly $2 million to pay for Kyle Rittenhouse's defense against homicide charges in the killing of two protesters.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(AP) - Lawyers for Kyle Rittenhouse have launched a social media campaign depicting the Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooter as not just a scared teenager acting in self-defense, but an American hero akin to the Minutemen who fought at the nation’s founding.

The dramatic rhetoric has helped raise nearly $2 million to pay for the 17-year-old’s defense against homicide charges in the killing of two protesters.

But some legal experts say there are risks in turning a fairly straightforward self-defense case into a sweeping political argument that could play into a stereotype that he is a gun-crazed militia member out to start a revolution.

