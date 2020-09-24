Advertisement

Fortune Lake Camp in Crystal Falls begins Fall 2020 Fest

The event will look different this year, as the quilt and fine arts auction fundraiser is mainly virtual.
Auction items hand at Fortune Lake Camp.
Auction items hand at Fortune Lake Camp.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) -Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp in Crystal Falls is still hosting their 2020 Fall Fest. The event will look different this year, as the quilt and fine arts auction fundraiser is mainly virtual.

On Thursday, the camp did hold a socially distanced, event where people could see the items that are available for bidding. The silent auction began September 23 and goes through October third. That will contain many of the items including crafted quilts, and hand-made art.

“Some folks who have worked all year to make this happen, are called ‘Sisters of the Cloth.’ That’s the name they’ve given themselves. They are quilters who love Fortune Lake, and love to perfect their craft on behalf of the ministry. So, they quilt, and quilt all year long, and they donate their items to this event,” said Amanda Rasner, the Fortune Lake camp director.

A few select items will be held for the live virtual auction on October third at 10 a.m. central time.

Registration is required to bid. Click here to register.

