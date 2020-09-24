Advertisement

Evel Knievel’s son suing Disney over ‘Toy Story 4’ character

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 1974, file photo, Evel Knievel sits in the steam-powered rocket motorcycle that will hopefully take him across Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls, Idaho. Evel Knievel’s son is on a collision course with the Walt Disney Co. and Pixar over a movie daredevil character named Duke Caboom. A federal trademark infringement lawsuit filed Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas accuses the moviemaker of improperly basing the “Toy Story 4” character on Knievel.
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 1974, file photo, Evel Knievel sits in the steam-powered rocket motorcycle that will hopefully take him across Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls, Idaho. Evel Knievel’s son is on a collision course with the Walt Disney Co. and Pixar over a movie daredevil character named Duke Caboom. A federal trademark infringement lawsuit filed Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas accuses the moviemaker of improperly basing the “Toy Story 4” character on Knievel.(Anonymous | AP Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evel Knievel’s son is on a collision course with the Walt Disney Co. and Pixar over a movie daredevil character named Duke Caboom.

A federal trademark infringement lawsuit filed in Las Vegas accuses the movie company of improperly basing the new character in last year’s “Toy Story 4” on Knievel, whose famous stunts included motorcycle jumps over the Caesars Palace fountain in Las Vegas and a row of buses at Wembley Stadium in London, and a rocket shot into Snake River Canyon in Idaho.

Las Vegas-based K and K Promotions accuses Disney-owned Pixar of intentionally modeling the Caboom character, voiced by Keanau Reeves in the movie, after Knievel — although Knievel’s name is never mentioned.

Son Kelly Knievel, head of K and K, has had publicity rights to Evel Knievel’s name since 1998, according to the Tuesday court filing in U.S. District Court. He said Thursday the moviemakers never sought permission to use his father’s likeness.

The Walt Disney Co., in a statement from corporate spokesman Jeffrey R. Epstein, said it will defend itself vigorously against what it called Knievel’s meritless claims.

Knievel is seeking unspecified damages totaling more than $300,000 on allegations that also include false endorsement and unjust enrichment.

The Caboom character is described by Disney Pixar as a 1970s motorcycle-riding toy based on “Canada’s greatest stuntman,” according to the lawsuit.

Photos in the court filing put Caboom side-by-side with Knievel, who became an American icon after his near-fatal 1967 Caesars Palace crash.

An Evel Knievel Stunt Cycle toy released in 1973 featured a Knievel action figure clad in a white helmet and jumpsuit with red, white and blue embellishments on a motorcycle that could be propelled with a wind-up device.

In vivid descriptions of the movie, the lawsuit notes the Caboom character is a 1970s-era daredevil clad in a white jumpsuit and helmet with Canadian insignia and a “Duke Caboom Stunt Cycle.”

A propelled toy was marketed in conjunction with the movie, Knievel’s attorneys note, and the Caboom character became part of a McDonald’s fast-food “Happy Meal” promotion.

Consumers and film reviewers “universally caught on to the connection,” the lawsuit observed, while the movie company and Reeves avoided making any public association, connection or comparison “even if directly asked.”

“Evel Knievel did not thrill millions around the world, break his bones and spill his blood just so Disney could make a bunch of money,” Kelly Knievel said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

Knievel was seriously injured many times during more than 75 motorcycle jumps. He died in 2007 at 69 in Florida of lung disease, not in a crash.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 91 Thursday

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila and TV6 News Team
There are 18 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Upper Michigan, with eight of those patients in intensive care units.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

National

Officials plead for calm amid anger over Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN, REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER and PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky’s largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor.

National

Cities brace for another night of potential protests

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
Cities across the U.S. are bracing for another night of potential protests following the decision not to charge 3 officers with the killing of Breonna Taylor. In Louisville, an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting of 2 officers who were responding to a protest on Wednesday.

News

Early voting begins in most Michigan counties

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Early voting was set to begin September 24, but some ballot deliveries were delayed.

Latest News

National

Trump niece files suit saying family cheated her of millions

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Donald Trump’s niece followed up her best-selling, tell-all book with a lawsuit Thursday alleging that the president and two of his siblings cheated her out of millions of dollars over several decades while squeezing her out of the family business.

News

VIDEO: Gov. Whitmer addresses potential increase of coronavirus restrictions in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The governor spoke to TV6 & FOX UP Thursday afternoon.

National

Patriots owner Kraft cleared of massage parlor sex charge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Florida prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor charge against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Thursday after courts blocked their use of video that allegedly shows him paying for massage parlor sex.

News

Gov. Whitmer addresses potential increase of coronavirus restrictions in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Whitmer addresses potential increase of coronavirus restrictions in Upper Michigan

National

WATCH: Bailiff dives over stair railing to try to catch escapee; Man still at large

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jared Goffinet and Joanna Bouras, WXIX
Courtroom cameras show Nicholas Garrison taking off, running through the courtroom, and out a door.