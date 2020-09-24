Advertisement

Escanaba Junior/Senior High School closed to in-person classes until Oct. 12

The Junior High/Senior High campus is closed, but school is not canceled. It will continue virtually via livestream.
Escanaba Area Public High School.
Escanaba Area Public High School.(WLUC photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 transmission among students and increasing county coronavirus cases has caused one Escanaba school to close its building until October 12, 2020.

In a letter sent to Escanaba families Thursday, Superintendent Coby Fletcher said, “I write to you today to notify you that we have identified a case of ongoing transmission of COVID-19 among students at the Junior High/Senior High.”

Fletcher continued by saying this ongoing transmission, combined with a high Delta County risk level, triggered the closure of the Junior/Senior High School campus, beginning on Friday, September 25.

Here is a list of specific information Superintendent sent out in the letter:

  • This closure only impacts the Junior High/Senior High. All other schools will continue to operate as usual.
  • The Junior High/Senior High campus is closed, but school is not canceled. It will continue virtually via livestream.
  • The closure will run from September 25, 2020 through October 09, 2020.
  • In-person school will resume on Monday, October 12, 2020.
  • Junior High/Senior High staff will continue to report and will livestream classes at their regularly scheduled times.
  • Students are expected to be present for streamed classes just as they would face to face classes. Attendance will be taken as usual.
  • Livestreaming will start Monday, September 28, 2020. Teachers will provide the information necessary to access Google Classrooms.
  • The Junior High/Senior High administration will provide information regarding Chromebooks should your child need one. Distribution will be Monday, September 28, 2020. If your child does not receive a Chromebook in time to attend class on Monday, he or she will be excused.
  • All Junior High/Senior High activities are canceled during the closure. This includes the Friday, Sept. 25 football game and the Saturday, Sept. 26, cross country meet.

“While a closure is something we all hoped to avoid, we are fortunate to have the necessary resources to continue to hold school virtually as we take the measures necessary to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19 among our students and staff. Their health and safety is foremost in our minds,” Fletcher said in the letter.

Anyone with questions should contact the junior/senior high school office.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this if more information becomes available.

