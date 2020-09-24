Advertisement

Early voting begins in most Michigan counties

Early voting was set to begin September 24, but some ballot deliveries were delayed.
Absentee ballot drop box outside Marquette County Clerk's Office.
Absentee ballot drop box outside Marquette County Clerk's Office.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY & HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Early voting began September 24 in the state of Michigan.

Registered voters can cast their ballot in person at their local clerk’s office or by mail between now and November 2.

According to Marquette City Clerk Kyle Whitney, a high percentage of the city’s voters have opted to vote absentee this election.

“We’ve got I think about 5,600 absentee ballot requests in the City of Marquette, which is almost 40% of our registered population in the city,” said Whitney.

Those numbers are expected to rise as more people register, both in the city and the county.

Marquette County Clerk Linda Talsma says residents can cast their ballots or submit their registration forms easily outside their jurisdiction’s office.

“We have ballot boxes that people can actually bring in their applications and put them in the box, or if they have already voted an absentee ballot, put that in our drop boxes as well,” Talsma explained.

However for Houghton County, ballots did not arrive to the clerk’s office on time. County Clerk Jennifer Kelly says the ballots are due to arrive on September 25, and they will be distributed to city and township clerks as soon as possible.

Although Kelly says the clerks are working hard to get voters' ballots to them as quickly as possible, she says the best way to vote absentee is by dropping off their ballots in person.

“Especially with the mail situation happening, we are encouraging people to please if possible, drop it off to the city or township clerk,” Kelly said. “They could even bring it to me here at the courthouse and I’d be happy to get it to the city or township clerk.”

Kelly reminds voters they can track the status of their ballot at michigan.gov/vote. Any questions can be answered by contacting your local clerk’s office.

