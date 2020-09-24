Bonifas Art Center introduces ‘UP Wildlife’

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bonifas Art Center Gallery Coordinator Kate Oman is putting the finishing touches on the new art exhibit.

U.P. Wildlife opens Thursday night and the Bonifas will be open until 8:00 p.m.

It features wildlife across the U.P. in various mediums. There are 126 pieces of artwork from 26 artists including 28 Dietmar Krumrey pieces.

“What you’ll be able to see in the exhibit is not only artwork, but you’ll also get to learn a little bit about the animals that you’re seeing and also their habitat and what they like to eat. All sorts of different things like that,” said Kate Oman, Gallery Coordinator for the Bonifas Art Center.

There will also be viewing platform station in the upper gallery where you can use binoculars to look at wildlife posters. Count up how many animals you find and the Bonifas staff will tell you how many are actually in the poster. There are also wildlife coloring books for the kids.

