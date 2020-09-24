Advertisement

‘Back our Blue’ rally held in Manistique

Organizers say it was not a political or partisan event, but appreciation for the sacrifice of law enforcement.
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Last Friday a ‘Back our Blue’ rally was held in Manistique to not only show support for police officers, but also to honor anyone serving or who has served in the military.

In honor of POW/MIA day, songs were played to remember those who have not come home.

People stood along the side of the road outside of the Manistique Michigan State Police post with signs. Passing cars honked horns in a show of support, and there was also live music for the event.

Organizers say it was not a political or partisan event, but appreciation for the sacrifice of law enforcement.

“If they say ‘defund our police’, think twice because if we don’t have a safe community, we don’t have a community. We need everyone to come together to support our police. Without our police, it would be a total state of anarchy," said event organizer Paul Walker.

“I’m really pleased to be here to show our support for all the people in blue, the state police. Also all of our other men and women in uniform that serve our county and do their best to keep us safe and democracy sound," said Schoolcraft County Democratic Party Chairperson, Dixie Anderson.

Everyone was asked to respect COVID-19 regulations regarding wearing a face mask, though many chose not to wear one.

